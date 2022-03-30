Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Perform Puja Inside Kashi Vishwanath Temple After Wrapping Brahmastra Shoot, See Pics

The final schedule of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has come to an end. The shooting of Brahmastra started in 2018, and in her recent Instagram post, Alia expressed how she longed to say it for a long time - “It’s a wrap.” The film is slated to release in theatres on September 9, 2022. Alia, who was shooting in Varanasi, took some time out to visit the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple along with Ranbir and Ayan.

On March 29, Alia and Ayan shared a couple of pictures and videos from their Varanasi shoot, to reveal that the filming of the super-ambitious project has finally been completed. A picture that was shared by both the actor as well as the director featured the duo along with Ranbir outside the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Now, some more pictures from their puja inside the temple have surfaced online. A fan page shared two snaps featuring Alia and Ranbir performing the rituals.

Advertisement

Take a look:

In a heartfelt note, Ayan mentioned that it was destined for them to complete the final shoot of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva in Varanasi itself. He wrote, “Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of 'Part One: Shiva' in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings.”

Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy that will be released in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. The film has been in the news for quite some time and fans cannot keep calm as its release date has finally been announced. Notably, Brahmastra is Ranbir and Alia’s first film together.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.