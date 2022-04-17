Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Post-Wedding Bash: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares Aww-Dorable Selfie With Her Brother

Two days after getting married, newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hosted a mega bash to which several Bollywood stars were invited. While fans are now eagerly waiting for the inside pictures from Ranbir and Alia’s post-wedding bash, the groom’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has left everyone in complete awe with a cute picture from last night’s celebration.

Riddhima took to her Instagram stories and dropped a selfie with brother Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, the brother-sister duo looked absolutely stunning and adorable. Ranbir, as always, looked dashing in his tuxedo. On the other hand, Riddhima wore a black off-shoulder gown. Don’t forget to miss their million-dollar smile in the picture!

Other than this, Riddhima has also been sharing several pictures from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies on her social media. Earlier on Saturday, she also dropped a family picture featuring the entire Kapoor Khandaan!

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, several other celebrities including Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, sister Sheheen Bhatt, filmmaker Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Luv Ranjan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, Ayan Mukherji, Shweta Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor among others were also spotted as they arrived at the venue.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. Their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies were held at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. Alia and Ranbir had been dating since 2017 and made their relationship public in 2018. They will be seen together for the first time on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan and will hit theatres on September 9. Recently, Ayan Mukherji had announced on social media that the couple was taking the next step in their relationship by sharing a song video from Brahmastra.

