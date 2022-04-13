Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Pre-Wedding Ceremony: Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar Make A Glamourous Entry

The Kapoor Khandaan has come together to celebrate Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding! While the Ganesh Puja took place earlier in the day, it seems like the families are coming together for the mehendi ceremony. The paparazzi stationed outside the wedding venue, Ranbir’s house Vaastu in Pali Hill, spotted Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor decked up for the ceremony.

Neetu was seen wearing a grand lehenga while Riddhima opted for a mirror-work outfit. Karisma, on the other hand, opted for a bright yellow salwar-kameez, which she styled with a beautiful maang tikka. Kareena made a glamourous appearance, wearing a white lehenga for the occasion.

Karan Johar was also spotted making his way to the ceremony. The producer-director was seen wearing a yellow outfit.

Others spotted at the ceremony were Aadar Jain, Ayan Mukerji, and Rima Jain.

According to IndiaToday.in, the mehendi ceremony will be followed by Ganesh Puja. The ceremony will kickstart between 1 and 2 pm. The sangeet ceremony is scheduled for 10-10.30 pm. The Bhatts and Kapoors will then gather for family dinner.

Pictures of the decked-up residences of the groom-to-be and bride-to-be, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni landing in Mumbai have already gone viral. Ranbir and Alia are yet to make the official announcement but Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji confirmed that the couple is taking the next step in their relationship by dropping a song from their upcoming movie and wishing them the best for their marriage.

“For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!!" he wrote.

