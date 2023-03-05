Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer much-anticipated film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is set to hit the theatres in just 3 days! While the countdown has just begun, the film’s stars Shraddha and Ranbir are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. They have been going places and giving interviews for the film, but individually. Fans have been wondering why the two aren’t promoting the film together. Now, the Ye Jawaani Hai Deewaani actor has finally addressed the elephant in the room. Also, if his wife Alia Bhatt is stopping him to do so.

In a video from Ranbir’s interaction that was shared on social media, RK was seen laughing, when asked about Alia Bhatt’s involvement in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’s promotional strategy. He said, “Wo kyun mana karegi? Aap aise hi afwah uda rahe hai. Aisa kisi ne nahi bola hai, aap controversy create kar rahe ho. Aaj kal mere life mein koi controversy nahi hai (Why will she stop me? You are spreading rumours, Alia has not made any such statement, you are trying to create a controversy. There is no controversy in my life at present)."

During another recent interaction, Ranbir had said that he was looking forward to reunite with wife-actor Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha, when they return from Kashmir. Alia is filming there for her upcoming drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with filmmaker Karan Johar and her co-star Ranveer Singh.

Previously, Ranbir had said the reason behind his and Shraddha Kapoor’s separate appearances during Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar promotions was that the makers wanted the fresh on-screen pair to be seen first by audience in the theatres. Now, during a recent event, when asked if Alia had a role to play in Ranbir and Shraddha never being seen together during the promotions, the actor clarified that Alia never said such a thing.

Meanwhile, speaking of RK’s line up of films, after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, the Bombay Velvet star has Animal in the pipeline with Rashmika Mandanna. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol also feature in the film that is set to be released this year.

