Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan Light up Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Christmas Bash

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan threw a Christmas bash on the eve of the festive occasion which saw many Bollywood stars coming together to spend some quality and fun times with each other. Among those who attended were Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita Arora and many others. Sara Ali Khan came with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Malaika's son Arhaan was also spotted partying with Bollywood celebrities.

Pictures from the night are going viral on social media and Karan and other celebrities gave us a glimpse inside the glitzy gathering. Alia arrived with Ranbir as they posed for the paparazzi waiting outside Saif and Kareena's party venue. Alia was seen in many pictures with Kareena, who looked beautiful in an animal printed jump suit. Fans can't get over Alia mingling with the family of her beau Ranbir and some comments on the pics circulating on social media even suggested the same. Alia also accompanied Ranbir at the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch on Wednesday.

Karisma too attended the bash in a golden shimmer top and black pants. Malaika arrived in red suit pants. The celebrities, along with others at the party, posed for several stunning pictures. Now, Kareena awaits the release of her film Good Newwz on December 27 while Saif gets busy promoting his upcoming January 10 release Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior. Saif has another film titled Jawaani Jaaneman releasing later in January.

Check out pics and videos from Saif and Kareena's Christmas bash below:

