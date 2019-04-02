English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Share Awkward Kiss At Awards Show
Without a doubt, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are setting couple goals with every public appearance.
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Loading...
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are pretty much the pinnacle of, to borrow a phrase from 2019, #relationshipgoals. They are all set to co-star in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra, which is one of the most anticipated movies of 2019, but their camaraderie is fully destroying every red carpet and awards shows they step on with their all-around cuteness.
Recently at an awards show, where Alia was declared Best Actress for her performance in Raazi, Ranbir was unexpectedly overcome with emotion to hear his ladylove's name during the award announcement. He quickly turned to her to give her a peck on the cheek but the two ended up sharing an awkward kiss, instead. Watch here:
At the same event, Alia got emotional when she presented Ranbir Best Actor trophy for Sanju. She got a bit choked up as Ranbir talked and dedicated his award to "two very special people" in his life-- mother, Neetu Singh and father, Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in New York. While Ranbir was talking about his father, one could see a visibly emotional Alia, wiping off her tears.
Alia appeared to confirm her relationship with Ranbir on Koffee With Karan 6 debut episode for the first time, when Karan Johar commented on their the then-rumoured romance and the actress didn't really lodge protests.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Recently at an awards show, where Alia was declared Best Actress for her performance in Raazi, Ranbir was unexpectedly overcome with emotion to hear his ladylove's name during the award announcement. He quickly turned to her to give her a peck on the cheek but the two ended up sharing an awkward kiss, instead. Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
This was super cute💖😂 Credits- @aliaabhattvideos . . . . . . #brahmastra #ranlia #zeecineawards2019 #ranbirkapoor #ranbir #katrinakaif #aliabhatt #deepikapadukone #urvashirautela #jacquelinefernandez #shraddhakapoor #kareenakapoor #amyjackson #anushkasharma #parineetichopra #priyankachopra #dishapatani #ranveersingh #varundhawan #sidharthmalhotra #akshaykumar #shahrukhkhan #salmankhan #hritikroshan #shahidkapoor #sushantsinghrajput #likeforlike #bollywood #bollywoodmovies #followforfollow @neetu54 @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @aliaabhatt
At the same event, Alia got emotional when she presented Ranbir Best Actor trophy for Sanju. She got a bit choked up as Ranbir talked and dedicated his award to "two very special people" in his life-- mother, Neetu Singh and father, Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in New York. While Ranbir was talking about his father, one could see a visibly emotional Alia, wiping off her tears.
Alia appeared to confirm her relationship with Ranbir on Koffee With Karan 6 debut episode for the first time, when Karan Johar commented on their the then-rumoured romance and the actress didn't really lodge protests.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Urvashi Rautela Slams Video Which Claimed Boney Kapoor Touched Her Inappropriately
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Share Awkward Kiss At Awards Show
- El Chapo's Wife to Launch Clothing Brand Using Drug Lord's Name
- Watch the Vibrant Avengers Endgame Indian Anthem Composed by AR Rahman Here
- Avengers Endgame Makers Felt Thrilled When Indians Cheered Thor in Wakanda
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results