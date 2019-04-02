LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Share Awkward Kiss At Awards Show

Without a doubt, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are setting couple goals with every public appearance.

News18.com

Updated:April 2, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Share Awkward Kiss At Awards Show
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Loading...
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are pretty much the pinnacle of, to borrow a phrase from 2019, #relationshipgoals. They are all set to co-star in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra, which is one of the most anticipated movies of 2019, but their camaraderie is fully destroying every red carpet and awards shows they step on with their all-around cuteness.

Recently at an awards show, where Alia was declared Best Actress for her performance in Raazi, Ranbir was unexpectedly overcome with emotion to hear his ladylove's name during the award announcement. He quickly turned to her to give her a peck on the cheek but the two ended up sharing an awkward kiss, instead. Watch here:



At the same event, Alia got emotional when she presented Ranbir Best Actor trophy for Sanju. She got a bit choked up as Ranbir talked and dedicated his award to "two very special people" in his life-- mother, Neetu Singh and father, Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in New York. While Ranbir was talking about his father, one could see a visibly emotional Alia, wiping off her tears.

Alia appeared to confirm her relationship with Ranbir on Koffee With Karan 6 debut episode for the first time, when Karan Johar commented on their the then-rumoured romance and the actress didn't really lodge protests.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram