Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Throw Wedding Bash, Chhavi Mittal Diagnosed with Breast Cancer

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are throwing an intimate wedding bash tonight. Celebs have also started arriving for the party. From their family members- like Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan, to friends Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, and Akanksha Ranjan.

TV actress Chhavi Mittal revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer in her latest social media post. The actress also gave a shoutout to all the survivors and promised to stay positive throughout her treatment. She also received support from her friends in the industry like Arjun Bijlani, Pooja Gor, Meghna Naidu amongst others.

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 managed to collect over Rs. 300 crores worldwide in just 2 days. While the total domestic collection stands at Rs. 240 crores, the Hindi version alone crossed the 100 crore mark on its second day. On its second day, the Hindi version of the film collected around Rs. 47 crores.

SRK commenced shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s immigration drama from today, as per latest reports. He has already finished shooting for Pathaan by wrapping up the final Spain schedule a few weeks back. It is also being said that he has completed the shoot for Atlee’s next as well.

VJ Cyrus Sahukar tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Vaishali Malhara today in Alibaug in the presence of close friends and family members. The wedding was attended by Shruti Seth, Mini Mathur, Devraj Sanyal, and others. The wedding festivities were celebrated with the great pomp and show. After they got married, their friends flooded social media with inside photos. Cyrus and Vaishali had been dating for 6 years now.

