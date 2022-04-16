Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt in a private wedding ceremony that took place at the actor’s Vastu building in Mumbai on April 14. After tying the knot, Alia and Ranbir stepped out of their house to pose for the paparazzi. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar and others attended their wedding. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities took place on April 13 at Ranbir’s residence. There were reports that the couple would host a grand reception for their industry friends in Mumbai over this weekend.

However, a new report in ETimes suggests that Alia and Ranbir have decided to host a small get-together for their friends at their home in Vastu instead. The intimate get-together will reportedly take place today.

As per the report, this special function will see close friends and family members of the Kapoor and Bhatt clans only. Previously, there was speculation that Ranbir-Alia could host a grand celebration at Taj Hotel in Colaba, there was also hearsay that the couple could be planning an event at Taj Lands End in Bandra, but none of those plans are happening, according to ETimes.

Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor confirmed Ranbir-Alia’s wedding date as April 14 after a long wait on April 13 night. The wedding festivities kickstarted on Wednesday with a Ganesh Puja at Ranbir’s Pali Hill house Vaastu.

Alia and Ranbir had been dating since 2017 and made their relationship public in 2018. They will be seen together for the first time on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan and release on September 9. Ayan had announced on social media that the couple was taking the next step in their relationship by sharing a song video from Brahmastra.

