Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Resume Filming Brahmastra in Budapest Post-August

With international flights likely to resume post-August, Bollywood director Ayan Mukherjee is hoping to complete the last schedule of his magnum opus Brahmastra, which went on floors in 2018. After the long journey with several bumpy rides, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer will kickstart the extensive shoot once the entire crew is fully vaccinated.

The shooting of the film was halted due to the pandemic. But when the filming was resumed in February this year, Ranbir contracted coronavirus and again it abruptly came to a stop. A few days later, Alia too tested positive for the virus and the shoot could not see the light of the day since then due to subsequent junta curfews. Now, with curfews being lifted by the state governments, it seems the filmmaker can now give the final touches to his ambitious project.

Brahmastra is the first installment of the magnum opus trilogy written and directed by Ayan. Produced by Karan Johar, this superhero flick stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjun Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles alongside Ranbir. The film will be a pan-India project releasing in four different languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In an earlier interview with Mid Day, Ranbir had revealed about the film. “It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart. Ayan will never make a character that doesn’t have truth to it, or which is unbelievable," he said.

The actor further opened that Ayan has been working on the film for the past six years and will spend the next 10 years of his life on this trilogy. The film is the third collaboration of Ranbir and Ayan together after the success of Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here