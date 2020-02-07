Take the pledge to vote

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Tie the Knot in December: Report

For a long time, Bollywood fans have been waiting eagerly to hear the wedding bells of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and as per latest buzz, the couple may tie the know this December.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 7, 2020, 4:25 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Tie the Knot in December: Report
For a long time, Bollywood fans have been waiting eagerly to hear the wedding bells of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and as per latest buzz, the couple may tie the know this December.

For a long time, Bollywood fans have been waiting eagerly to hear the wedding bells of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The relationship, that made headlines in 2018, seems to get official sometime soon now. According to a report in Open magazine, the families have already fixed the date for the much-awaited wedding of Bollywood. Buzz has it that the duo will tie the knot in December 2020.

The column stated that the wedding will take place after the release of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. The movie, which is set to release on December 4, also happens to be the first film of the duo together.

The wedding preps have already begun. So much so, that the families have already asked friends and extended families to save the date, the column adds.

Only earlier this week, the couple made an appearance together at the wedding reception of the Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. They were accompanied by Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor.

Not only this, but Alia has been spotted with the Kapoor family at various instances and outings. She seems to share a great relationship with Ranbir's mother, who often comments on her social media pictures and videos.

On the work front, Alia is currently shooting for crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie portrays him as the famous mafia queen. She will also be a part of Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.

