Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Twin as They Watch Football Match in Mumbai, See Pics

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is an ardent football fan and is often seen playing the sport with other celebs. The actor, accompanied by his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, was recently spotted at the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 football match between Mumbai City and Chennaiyin FC.

The popular Bollywood couple was seen cheering for Mumbai FC, which is co-owned by Ranbir. Several images of the duo surfaced online where they can be seen all engrossed in the game. Both of them were dressed in matching blue and yellow jerseys and caps. However, Ranbir didn’t have a good outing as his team Mumbai lost to Chennaiyin FC by 0-1.

Ranbir and Alia have also been spotted together at previous ISL football match held in the last month. The pair looked extremely excited as they cheered for Mumbai City FC.

The couple’s marriage has been one of the most talked-about topics in Bollywood ever since they have confirmed the dating rumours. Fans have been eagerly waiting to hear their wedding bells. According to a report, Ranbir and Alia may tie the knot in December this year after dating for over two years.

The reports also said that the marriage will take place following the release of Ayan Mukerji-directed fantasy drama Brahmastra on December 4. Brahmastra will be the couple’s first movie together.

Other than Brahmastra, Ranbir is working on Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He has also signed a yet untitled film opposite Shraddha Kapoor, which will be directed by Luv Ranjan.

Alia has an array of films in the pipeline, including SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which marks her debut in South Indian cinema. The film is based on two freedom fighters on a self-enforced exile, protesting against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad.

Alia also has biographical crime-drama film Gangubai Kathiawadi in her kitty where she will be essaying the titular role. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial is based on an episode of Hussain Zaidi's novel titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai and will release on September 11 this year.

Alia will also feature in father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2, a sequel to the 1991 Sanjay Dutt-starrer Sadak.

