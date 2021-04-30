Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Visit Neetu Kapoor for Puja on Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted visiting Neetu Kapoor on the first death anniversary of Rishi Kapoor. They are said to be holding an online puja in memory of the late actor, who passed away last year on April 30, after a two-year battle with cancer. Ranbir and Alia arrived together, the actor in a white T-shirt and the actress in a light pink salwar suit. They made their way inside without posing for photos.

Rishi’s sister Rima Jain had said that Neetu Kapoor is organising an online puja. She also spoke about the losses the family has endured in the past year. Rima lost three of her siblings - Ritu Nanda, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor - within the span of a year. Her third brother Randhir Kapoor is currently suffering from Covid-19, and is at the hospital. Rima said that she is not in a very good state of mind right now, and added that she misses her brother Rishi and prays that his soul rests in peace.

Earlier in the day, Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni paid tribute to Rishi Kapoor on social media. Neetu said how she remebered and celebrated her husband every day, and Riddhima said she misses her father calling her ‘mushk’.

