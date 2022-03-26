Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Visit Saree Store Amid Wedding Rumours; Fans Say ‘Wedding Shopping’

After witnessing the wedding of various Bollywood stars, fans are now excited for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to tie the knot. The actors, who recently returned from Varanasi after completing a shooting schedule of their upcoming film Brahmastra, are making headlines with their wedding rumours. Now, the fire is getting the fuel as the couple visited a Saree couture brand together.

The owner and CEO of the popular saree brand, Seematti, has posted a photo of herself with Ranbir and Alia recently. In the photo, Alia and Ranbir can be seen in a casual look. Alia is wearing a white kurta whereas Ranbir can be spotted in a blue shirt and a pair of jeans.

Soon after the picture was shared on social media, fans started speculating the visit to be for their wedding shopping. Taking to the comment section, various users have asked about the wedding bells. One of the users commented by saying, “Wedding shopping." while another one wrote,"It looks like wedding bells…"

Earlier, India Today reported that the couple is all set to get married in April this year. Further, the report also claims that Ranbir and Alia have asked for some time off from their shooting schedule for the wedding. Apart from that, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor is in talks with Manish Malhotra for the wedding outfits.

The two have always been open about their relationship and can be snapped at various events and parties together. Recently, photos of the two were making the rounds in which they can be seen twinning in the black outfits.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will soon make an on-screen appearance together with Ayan Mukherjee’s Bhrahmastra. Apart from it, Alia has a lot of projects in the pipeline including Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, and Jee Le Zaraa. Ranbir will next be seen in Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Source: https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/have-ranbir-kapoor-and-alia-bhatt-started-shopping-their-wedding-1053939

