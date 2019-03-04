English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Watch as 150 Drones Shoot Brahmastra in the Kumbh Sky
After teasing fans with cryptic social media posts, the cast of Brahmastra went to the Kumbh Mela to reveal the logo of the film.
Image: Twitter
After building up quite a hype, the logo of Brahmastra , starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, was launched at the Kumbh Mela today.
After sharing cryptic posts through their respective social media handles to tease fans, the cast went to the Kumbh Mela for the grand unveiling of their first big surprise from the film.
The logo turned out to be equally cryptic. A hundred and fifty drones were used to form the word Brahmastra in the night sky, as the actors looked on from the banks of the Ganga.
The reveal was streamed live on Hotstar and Facebook.
Dharma Movies had put up a video of Alia at the Kumbh, with Ranbir beside her, talking about getting ready to release the film's logo.
Before heading to the Mela, both Alia and Amitabh had posted about the big reveal they had in store for fans.
Earlier in the day, Ranbir, Alia and director Ayan Mukerji were spotted at the Mumbai airport on their way to Prayagraj. Dressed in ethnic clothes, the couple greeted each other with a hug, before posing for the cameras.
Ayan joined Instagram just before the launch, and his first post was a colourful sketch referring to the film.
Not many details have been revealed about Brahmastra, which will reportedly be the first in a planned trilogy of fantasy films. Pictures from the sets have found their way online, and much of the conversation around the film has been about its lead actors Alia and Ranbir who are also in a relationship.
An insider from Team Brahmastra said that Ranbir, Alia along with director Ayan Mukerji would be revealing the official logo of the film tonight.
Ranbir was last seen in Sanju, the biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt, which went on to become the biggest hit of his career. Alia delivered her biggest solo hit, Raazi, and starred opposite Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy, the critical and commercial hit about Mumbai’s underground rap scene. Brahmastra is set to release around Christmas.
