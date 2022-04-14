Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Wedding: 5 Times The Couple Set Major Vacay Goals

Bollywood’s one of the most loved couples is all set to tie the knot today. The rumours of Alia and Ranbir’s wedding have been fuelling for a long time now. And every time they went on a vacation, the reports picked momentum. However, each time, the fans left disheartened. Now, the Kapoor family is finally ready to welcome Alia to be part of the clan. Neetu Kapoor herself confirmed that the wedding is happening today at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Pali Hills. As we wait for the D-day, let’s revisit the vacations that brought the couple closer to each other.

Masai Mara, Kenya, December 2021

The couple bid goodbye to 2021 by holding each other tight. Marking the year-end, the couple went on a jungle safari in Africa. Just before the New Year, Alia posted a bunch of pictures from their mesmerising vacation where the two enjoyed each other’s company.

Jodhpur, September 2021

To celebrate Ranbir’s 39th birthday, the couple flew to Jodhpur. They spent their getaway at the Sujan Jawai Resort where special arrangements were made for the couple. Ranbir and Alia celebrated Ranbir’s birthday at 12 am. Alia also posted a love-filled note for Ranbir with a vacation picture and called him her ‘Life’.

Ranthambore National Park, January 2021

Ranbir and Alia kick-started their 2021 by each other’s side. They went to enjoy the jungle life with family and friends at the Ranthambore National Park. The photos from the vacation went viral in no time as Alia struck a pose with her soon to be mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. They were joined by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Beach Vacation, January 2020

Ranbir and Ayan Mukherjee’s bond is quite special. The two are said to be best friends. Now, Alia has also joined the group ever since they started shooting for Ayan’s upcoming film Brahmastra. The trio took a beach vacation and left fans mesmerised with the dreamy photos.

Kenya, September 2019

Masai Mara National Reserve seems to be the favourite vacation spot of Alia and Ranbir. After becoming the talk of the town in 2018, the couple was spotted holidaying in Kenya. They enjoyed jungle safari and captured some beautiful pictures from their time off to East Africa.

What do you think of the couple?

