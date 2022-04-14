Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: A Complete Timeline of Ralia's Much-Publicised Relationship

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally getting married- and it’s actually been more than five years since they first met and fell in love. Over the years, Ranbir and Alia have, without a doubt, earned a title as one of Bollywood’s finest couples, thanks to their adorable romance and highly successful film careers.

Bollywood is definitely full of enviable high-profile romances, but none can compare to the relationship between Ranbir and Alia. Here’s everything you need to know about their relationship, from their first meeting to today.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE Updates: Neetu, Riddhima Reach Vastu for Haldi Ceremony

2004: Back in 2014, in an interview, Alia Bhatt revealed that she met Ranbir for the first time on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Black’ when she was just 11. “When I first met Ranbir, I was probably 11 years old. I was very shy because I had to rest my head on his shoulder, but I couldn’t do it," said the actress.

Advertisement

January 2018: The couple again crossed paths on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which also marks their first project together. The duo instantly hit it off.

March 2018: Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor made an appearance on Alia Bhatt’s Instagram account.

March 2018: In the same month, Alia had shared a picture with Ranbir and Ayan from the sets of Brahmastra. She captioned it: “And it’s just the beginning…"

May 2018: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their first public appearance as a couple during Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception in Mumbai in 2018. Alia had also shared the duo’s pic from the reception on her Instagram account.

September 2018: After surprising fans by making an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor’s reception, Alia shared a heartwarming birthday post for Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram and called him “sunshine.”

January 2019: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt jetted off to New York to be by late Rishi Kapoor’s side who was receiving his medical treatment at the time.

March 2019: Alia Bhatt made Ranbir and others blush after she said “I love you” to him at the Filmfare Award in 2019. The duo later shared a hug and the actress also gave him a kiss on the cheek.

2020: During an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, Ranbir confirmed his wedding plans with Alia and said, “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn’t hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life."

September 2021: Alia and Ranbir rang in the latter’s birthday at Sujan Jawai Camp in Rajasthan. “Happy birthday my life,” Alia had captioned a photo of them on his birthday on Instagram.

November 2021: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Diwali together with joy and “some love”. Alia shared a photo with her beau. In the picture, the two can be seen holding each other tight as they look lovingly at each other. The couple also attended a Diwali puja with their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

Advertisement

April 2022: Alia and Ranbir are finally getting married after several years of dating each other and we wish them all the best for their new beginnings.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.