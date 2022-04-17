Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding Bash: Karisma Kapoor Shares Selfie with The Newlyweds, Poses with Neetu Kapoor- Riddhima Sahni

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had hosted a bash to celebrate their wedding last night. The party saw several celebs- like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor- Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Luv Ranjan and Shakun Batra amongst others turning up to celebrate the night with the newlyweds. Now, Karisma Kapoor has shared a picture from the party where she is posing with Ranbir and Alia.

Karisma can be seen posing with bhai Ranbir Kapoor and the newest addition to the family- Alia Bhatt. Karisma’s red lipstick is standing out. Alia poses with her million-dollar smile, standing between the Kapoors in a silver sequinned dress. Beside her is Ranbir Kapoor, who is also all smiles as they pose for the camera. Karisma captioned the picture as, “Big Love for Mr and Mrs Ranbir Kapoor” See the post here:

Saba Pataudi sent her love to the newlyweds by commenting on the picture. Karisma also posed with Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni along with Nitasha Nanda. While Karisma is pouting, it is Ranbir’s mom Neetu who is looking the happiest. See the picture here:

Advertisement

Another picture of Alia Bhatt and BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor hugging each other has been doing the rounds on social media. The picture was posted by the latter in her story. Check it out here:

Karan Johar also shared a picture of his look for the night on his Instagram handle. He chose a blingy Manish Malhotra jacket. Captioning the pictures, he wrote, “Bling Is King! Disco ball alert!” See the post here:

The theme of yesterday’s party seemed to black and bling as most guests turned up in either black or blingy. Some even clubbed both- like Karan Johar. But, the party seems to be hip and happening for sure. It was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan, who turned up covering the rear seat of the car in a black curtain so that paps cannot see him. Other stars included Gauri Khan, Adar Jain and Tara Sutaria, Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi and music composer Pritam Chakraborty.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.