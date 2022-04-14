CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#AliaRanbirWedding#Movies#ImranKhan#IPL2022
Home » News » Movies » Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Bride and Groom Kiss Each Other in First Pic as Husband-Wife
1-MIN READ

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Bride and Groom Kiss Each Other in First Pic as Husband-Wife

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding first pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding first pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first photos as newlyweds are out and we cannot take off our eyes from the couple.

Entertainment Bureau

After having a hush-hush wedding, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first photos as newlyweds are out and we cannot take off her eyes from the couple. The Bollywood love birds dated for a couple of years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir’s Pali Hill House. The paparazzi spotted Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar, besides the immediate family members such as Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt, making their way to the wedding.

She penned an emotional note that read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.

With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

Advertisement

Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️"

RELATED NEWS

Take a look at the pictures:

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir’s wedding festivities kickstarted with the Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday. However, the guest list was limited only to close friends and family members. According to Mid Day, the couple had the ring exchange ceremony on April 13 as, forty-two years ago, Neetu Kapoor and the late actor Rishi Kapoor were engaged on the same day, and the young couple wanted to start their marriage on a special note.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags
first published:April 14, 2022, 19:31 IST