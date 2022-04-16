Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Wedding: Gal Gadot Congratulates Heart of Stone Co-Star

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding had been one of the most awaited events of the year. Much like their film Brahmastra’s release, fans were waiting to see them tie the knot. Now that it has happened, we have all been waiting to catch more glimpses of how their pre wedding and wedding ceremonies were like. So today, the Gangubai actress treated fans with pictures from her Mehendi ceremony. And it was noticed by her Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot.

Gal Gadot took to the comments section to congratulate the actress on her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. She just wrote ‘congratulations’. Several other celebs, like Bipasha Basu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sophie Choudry, Zoya Akhtar, Rakul Preet Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also dropped their congratulatory messages on the pictures.

Alia and Gal would be sharing screen for the Hollywood film, Heart of Stone. The film would also mark Alia’s debut in the west. Talking to News18, Alia had revealed, “I just don’t want to do it for the heck of it and to tick it off the box. I want to look at opportunities which should have a good part, an interesting dynamic, and cast, something that is new and relevant." She also added, “The rat race is something that isn’t satisfying and sometimes it gets addictive and negative also. So it doesn’t drive me anymore. I don’t want to be in that game. What is driving me is to keep working with people with who I am comfortable and doing films and roles that I love. I want to keep it light, happy and do meaningful cinema”

Advertisement

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on the 14th April. They had their Haldi and Mehendi on the 13th. Videos show Alia and Karan Johar dance on Radha. The Mehendi pictures also showed how Ranbir include his late father Rishi Kapoor in his wedding.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.