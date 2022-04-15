Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Girl's Side Asked For Rs 11.5 Crore For Joota Chupai!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding was no less than a fairy tale. The two actors tied the knot on April 14 at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. Social media is flooded with pictures and videos from the duo’s much-awaited wedding. However, do you know how much money did the girl’s side ask from Kapoors for the joota chupai ritual?

If a report in Hindustan Times is to be believed, Bhatt’s gang girl asked for Rs 11.5 crore from the Kapoor family for the joota chupai ritual. However, after much banter, they were given Rs 1 lakh. “After much banter, an envelope containing ₹1 lakh was given to them,” the source cited by the news portal claims.

Apart from this, the insider also claimed that Soni Razdan gifted her son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor a high-end expensive watch worth Rs 2.50 crore. Not just this, but all the guests who attended the wedding received Kashmiri shawls which were picked up by Alia herself. “The material of these shawls was incredibly fine and everyone was in awe of it,” the source added.

Earlier today, Rahul Bhatt revealed that Alia and Ranbir took only four pheras at their wedding. “Interestingly, there were not seven but four pheras at the wedding. They had a special pandit. I was instrumental in a ceremony where brothers were needed. The pandit has been with the Kapoors for many years now. So, he explained the significance of each phera," Rahul told India Today.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmāstra, the shooting of which wrapped up recently. Apart from this, Ranbir also has Shamshera in his pipeline along with Vaani Kapoor. He will also be seen in Animal along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.

