Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Is This Why The Couple Has Opted For April Wedding?

Rumours are doing the rounds, suggesting that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be tying the knot this month. While the Brahmastra actors are yet to confirm these rumours, new reports offer developments on the wedding front. Earlier in the day, it was reported that Ranbir is rescheduling his commitments this month for his upcoming wedding. Now, a new report claims that Alia’s maternal grandfather N Razdan expressed his desire to see the couple tie the knot.

A source close to both the families told Etimes, “Alia’s maternal grandfather N Razdan is in fragile physical condition and he expressed his desire to see Alia get married to Ranbir. Mr. Razdan has also grown quite fond of Ranbir and loves him a lot.” The report also claims that the couple is planning on tying the knot on April 17. However, the dates might change ‘depending on the health of Alia’s grandfather N Razdan.’

Reports have also claimed that the wedding will take place at Kapoor’s ancestral home, RK House. However, Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor has said that he is not informed of the alleged ceremony. “I’m not in Mumbai right now, and I haven’t heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely informed me,” he told Hindustan Times.

Last week, even Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain also said that she wasn’t aware of the wedding happening. Speaking with Pinkvilla, she said, “Nothing like this. Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven’t prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it’s true. A wedding will definitely happen, but I don’t know when."

Fans will have to wait and see if these reports are indeed true or it is just another passing wave of claims.

