Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE Updates: Couple to Have Pheras Today; Bride-to-be Reacts to Ayan Mukerji's Wishes

Sanjay Dutt says he is close to both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s families and shared some words of advice ahead of their wedding. He said, “Ranbir is a bright kid and I have known him since he was a child. The same goes for Alia. She was born and brought up in front of me. I share a close association with the Kapoors and the Bhatts. If they are tying the knot, I am really happy for both of them.” Read the full exclusive interview, here.