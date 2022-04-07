Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE Updates: Like Rishi-Neetu, Couple To Offer Langar At Gurudwara

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly tying the knot between April 13 and 15. The couple is yet to share the news of their wedding but sources close to the couple have told multiple publications that the wedding is indeed happening. Details about their wedding are still kept under the wraps, a new report suggests that they will follow a ritual that Ranbir’s parents Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor followed at their wedding.

If a report by India Today is to believe, Ranbir and Alia will have a traditional Punjabi wedding which will be followed by langar at a Gurudwara in Mumbai. “As a part of the rituals of the Punjabi wedding, there is one ritual where the couple will offer langar to Gurudwara, located between Juhu and Bandra in Mumbai. When Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh got married, a similar langar was offered in their names at a Gurudwara. Ranbir and Alia won’t be physically present at the Gurudwara. However, the servings and prayers will be offered on behalf of the married couple," the source claimed.

The publication has also reported that Alia and Ranbir have picked South Africa as their honeymoon destination. The couple had visited the country earlier this year, where they rang in the New Year and enjoyed a safari as well. Meanwhile, it is said that Alia, much like Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra, Alia too has turned to Sabyasachi for her wedding ensemble. However, the family has turned to Manish Malhotra for pre-wedding outfits.

Meanwhile, a wedding announcement invite has been aggressively shared by Ranbir and Alia aka Ralia’s fans on social media. The invite says, “Forever begins now, save the date!" While sharing the picture of the announcement, a fan wrote, “Confirm," alongside the hashtag #RanbirAliaWedding. Another fan tweeted, “I hope all her friend gang are there at the wedding and hope we get a group pic with her friends and their partners."

It is also reported that Ranbir and Alia have asked their team to sign NDAs. India Today also claimed that the star-studded guest list features Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Masaba Gupta, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Akansha Ranjan, and Anushka Ranjan.

Ranbir and Alia have been together for a few years now. Having made their first public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding, they’ve been spotted together on several occasions and share a close both with each others’ families as well. In 2020, Ranbir revealed that had it not been the pandemic, they would have tied the knot that year. Earlier this year, both Alia and Ranbir expressed their wish to marry but did not delve into the details of the wedding plans at the time.

