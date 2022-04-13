Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Mahesh Bhatt Arrives for Pre-Wedding Festivities with Daughter Pooja and Son Rahul

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s pre-wedding festivities have started now! With the Kapoor Khandan visiting. After the groom-to-be’s mum Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima and Samara, cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Armaan Jain, now, the Bhatts have arrived at RK’s House. The family of the bride has reached the venue, ahead of Mehendi ceremony, which will be held today.

In the pictures clicked by paps, we see Alia’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt along with Pooja Bhatt, all dressed up to attend the pre-wedding festivities of the Student of The Year actress. Rahul is seen donning a white kurta and a green overcoat as he entered Vastu in the same car as Mahesh and Pooja. We see Mahesh Bhatt sporting a white silk kurta pyjama set.

As for Pooja, she looked glamorous with her dewy make up and a yellow, and pink tie and dye kurta. The actress is all smiles as she entered the groom-to-be’s house for attending the Mehendi ceremony. As per the reports, the entertainment world’s favourite couple is going to tie the knot this weekend. As per the latest reports, the pre-wedding functions of the couple will include Sangeet and a Cocktail party will happen at RK House, while the wedding is slated to take place on the 15th of April at Vastu.

According to IndiaToday.in, the Mehendi ceremony will be followed by Ganesh Puja. The ceremony will kickstart between 1 and 2 pm. The sangeet ceremony is scheduled for 10-10.30 pm. The Bhatts and Kapoors will then gather for family dinner.

Pictures of the decked-up residences of the groom-to-be and bride-to-be, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni landing in Mumbai have already gone viral. Ranbir and Alia are yet to make the official announcement but Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji confirmed that the couple is taking the next step in their relationship by dropping a song from their upcoming movie and wishing them the best for their marriage.

“For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey, they are going to embark on soon! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!!" he wrote.

