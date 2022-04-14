Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Wedding Mehendi Pic Neetu Kapoor Rishi Kapoor

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hosted their mehendi ceremony on Wednesday at Ranbir’s Pali Hill home, Vastu. Although a relatively small affair, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan and a few other members of the Kapoor and Bhatt families attended the pre-wedding ceremony. While fans are eager to see the pictures from the ceremony, Neetu shared the first picture of her mehendi designed at the ceremony and it featured a nod to Rishi Kapoor.

Unlike Riddhima and Karisma, who sported minimal designs, Neetu opted for a traditional mehendi design. Her hand was richly covered with design and one of the fingers featured Rishi’s name. It goes without saying that the family missed Rishi on the occasion.

If a report by IndiaToday.in is to believe, Neetu Kapoor got teary-eyed during the mehendi ceremony. She reportedly shared her engagement memories and was apparently bonding with Alia’s mother Soni during the ceremony. A few hours after the ceremony, Neetu confirmed that the wedding is happening on Thursday, April 14.

Advertisement

Neetu Kapoor was posing with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for the paparazzi when the cameramen asked her to say a few words about her ‘bahu’. Neetu Kapoor said, “Uske baare me main kya hi bolu (What do I say about her). She’s the best. God bless them.” Riddhima added, “Bohot cute hai yaar (She’s very cute). She’s very sweet. She’s like a doll.”

It was then that the paparazzi quizzed about tomorrow and also asked when the wedding would be. To this, Neetu Kapoor confirmed that the wedding will be taking place on Thursday. She also added that the Shaadi will be happening at Vastu, which is Ranbir Kapoor’s Pali Hill residence.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are yet to make a public appearance. The couple has been couped up in the Pali Hill house since the ceremonies kicked off.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.