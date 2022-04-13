Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Wedding: Police Issues Strict Warning to Paparazzi, Orders to Not Block Vehicles

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding festivities are in full swing. On Wednesday, the pre wedding functions like mehendi have already kicked off. Several stars from both the sides were spotted arriving at Ranbir’s residence Vastu in Pali Hills. Of course, the paps are having a busy day as well, capturing all the celebs who are attending the ceremonies. Amidst all these, the police have issued a stern warning to the paparazzi to not block celeb vehicles.

If it is Ranbir- Alia’s wedding festivities, the security would definitely be beefed up. Right at the start of the day, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor was seen in a car with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her granddaughter when the paps intercepted them for pictures. They had reportedly come back from Ganesh Puja, ahead of the wedding festivities. Reports suggest that it was then that the security personnel decided to call the police and ask them for help.

It was then that the police reportedly issued a warning to the cops to not block any cars entering the premise. It was decided that the camerapersons would stand on the side, and allow the car to pass without blocking its way. They would be allowed to click pictures when the celebs come out and pose for them. When paps said that they might not be able to get pictures at all, the police asked them to take pictures in an orderly manner and not mob the guests.

A number of celebs have already turned up at Ranbir’s Vastu residence- including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Armaan and Adar Jain. The couple’s friends from the industry- Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar were also spotted entering the venue for the mehendi. It is said that the sangeet will also happen tonight, while Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot tomorrow.

