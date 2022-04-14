Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Wedding: Rakesh Roshan Says Best Friend Rishi Kapoor’s Wishes Are ‘Coming True’

Bollywood lanes are currently buzzing with news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. The festivities kicked off on April 13 as several members of the Kapoor family were seen in the best of their traditional outfits at Vastu (Pali Hill), where all celebrations are taking place. Ranbir and Alia’s Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies took place on Wednesday. Several Bollywood starshave extended best wishes to the couple, including Ayan Mukherjee, Karan Johar, and Amitabh Bachchan. The latest one to comment on Ranbir-Alia wedding is Rishi Kapoor’s old friend Rakesh Roshan.

Rishi Kapoor and Rakesh were best of friends, and their relationship is way above professional settings. Rakesh has seen Ranbir grow upright from childhood to the actor he is today. Talking about the wedding to ETimes, Rakesh has expressed that he is extremely elated. He said, “All my blessings and good wishes are with Ranbir and Alia. Rishi's wishes are coming true.”

Previously, paparazzi were looking left and right to capture Randhir Kapoor’s reaction to the wedding. Finally speaking up, on Wednesday, the veteran said that he is very happy about the wedding. “I hope he (Ranbir) has a good marriage and they (Ranbir and Alia) live happily with each other,” he adds.

Post the wedding festivities, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor were spotted returning to their house. When the media asked her to speak a few lines about Alia, the veteran actor was all praises. She even called her ‘the best’ and blessed the couple. Riddhima also pitched in and called Alia “the sweetest.” When the shutterbugs insisted on knowing the wedding date, Riddhima asked them to come the next day, April 14 as she mentioned the wedding will take place today.

While Ranbir and Alia’s wedding is making all the noise, fans are just waiting for the gorgeous snaps of the two to surface.

