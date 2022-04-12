Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt Wedding: Rakhi Sawant Sends Wishes, Dances On 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has become the talk of the town. Even though there is no official announcement so far, several media reports claim that the duo is likely to tie the knot either on April 14 or April 15. Amid all this, Rakhi Sawant has now also reacted to the much-awaited Bollywood wedding of the year.

On Tuesday, paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to social media and dropped a video featuring entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant can be seen sending wishes to Ranbir and Alia. The video begins with Rakhi dancing on the popular song ‘Mehendi laga kar rakhna, doli saja kar rakhna’. She then talks about how Alia will be the prettiest bride when she wears the Sabyasachi lehenga. She also added that Ranbir will look no less than a shehzaada at his wedding.

Watch Rakhi Sawant’s video here:

Meanwhile, amid all the wedding reports, Alia’s brother Rahul Bhatt’s recent claims have left fans worried. Earlier today Rahul claimed that his sister will not marry Ranbir on either April 13 or April 14. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Rahul reportedly said that the duo has decided to change the date of their wedding because of information being ‘leaked’ to the media.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmāstra, the shooting of which wrapped up recently. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. Apart from this, Ranbir also has Shamshera in his pipeline along with Vaani Kapoor. He will also be seen in Animal along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.

