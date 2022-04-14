Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Riddhima, Kareena, Karisma, Karan and Others Congratulate 'Mr and Mrs Kapoor'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally married now! The much-awaited wedding took place on April 14 in Mumbai. The two actors tied the knot at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in presence of their family and close friends. While the internet is flooded with pictures of the newlyweds, several celebrities also took to their respective social media handles and sent wishes to Bollywood’s much-loved duo.

Ranbir’s mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor dropped a series of pictures of the adorable couple and referred to them as her ‘world’.

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram and welcomed Alia in the family. She dropped a picture of the duo from their wedding ceremony and wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it ♥️"

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched Alia with his movie Student of The Year also penned down a heartwarming note."It’s days like this that we live for …where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion….. overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart… my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere … Ranbir! I love you… now and forever! You are now my son in law❤️❤️❤️…badhai ho and here’s to decades of Khushiya," he wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister Karisma Kapoor also congratulated the newly married couple. “Congratulations to this gorgeous couple wish you both a lifetime of happiness and more," Karisma wrote.

Several other Bollywood celebrities including Bipasha Basu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan among others also congratulated Ranbir and Alia.

WISHING A VERY HAPPY MARRIED LIFE TO MY FAVOURITES AND ACTORS’ ACTOR RANBIR KAPOOR AND ALIA BHATT .— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) April 14, 2022

Congratulations, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt!

