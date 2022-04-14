CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Riddhima, Kareena, Karisma, Karan and Others Congratulate 'Mr and Mrs Kapoor'
2-MIN READ

Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Riddhima, Kareena, Karisma, Karan and Others Congratulate 'Mr and Mrs Kapoor'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in Mumbai. Several celebrities also took to social media and congratulated the newlywed couple.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally married now! The much-awaited wedding took place on April 14 in Mumbai. The two actors tied the knot at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in presence of their family and close friends. While the internet is flooded with pictures of the newlyweds, several celebrities also took to their respective social media handles and sent wishes to Bollywood’s much-loved duo.

Ranbir’s mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor dropped a series of pictures of the adorable couple and referred to them as her ‘world’.

Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram Post For Son Ranbir and Daughter-In-Law Alia

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram and welcomed Alia in the family. She dropped a picture of the duo from their wedding ceremony and wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it ♥️"

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Instagram Post

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched Alia with his movie Student of The Year also penned down a heartwarming note."It’s days like this that we live for …where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion….. overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart… my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere … Ranbir! I love you… now and forever! You are now my son in law❤️❤️❤️…badhai ho and here’s to decades of Khushiya," he wrote.

Karan Johar’s Instagram Post

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister Karisma Kapoor also congratulated the newly married couple. “Congratulations to this gorgeous couple wish you both a lifetime of happiness and more," Karisma wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Welcomes Alia To The Family
Karisma Kapoor Drops a Picture With Newlywed Ranbir and Alia
Aadar Jain Welcomes ‘Bhabs’ Alia Bhatt To The Family

Several other Bollywood celebrities including Bipasha Basu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan among others also congratulated Ranbir and Alia.

Sonakshi Sinha Congratulates Ranbir and Alia
Kiara Advani Wishes ‘Love and Togetherness’ To Ranbir and Alia
Bipasha Basu Sends Love To Mr and Mrs Kapoor
Sara Ali Khan Congratulates Ranbir-Alia
Tamannaah Bhatia Drops An Aww-Dorable Pic of Ranbir-Alia As She Sends Them Wishes
Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram Story

Congratulations, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt!

first published:April 14, 2022, 20:07 IST