Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding's First Pics Out! Fans Wish Newlyweds 'A Lifetime of Togetherness'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are married now. The power couple tied the knot, today on April 14, in an intimate traditional ceremony in RK’s Palli Hill mansion. The power couple’s fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the mega event and it has finally happened. After the nuptials, the newlyweds appeared before the media for some pictures and fans are in awe of the bride and groom. Soon after the fans got their first glimpses of Ranbir and Alia, they flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the newly married couple.

Alia has penned a lengthy note for her husband, as she shared the first pictures from D-day. She wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.

With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites."

Advertisement

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE Updates: Newlyweds Share Kiss in First Pics; Riddhima Welcomes Alia to Family; Groom Lifts Bride in Arms

Thanking her fans and closed ones for sending out best wishes, she added, “Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.Love,Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️."

Soon after the post hit social media, scores of fans flooded the digital space with congratulatory messages for the newlyweds.

While one fan wrote, “Congrats ❤️ stay blessed ceremony looks intimate and beautiful." Another said, “stay blessed ceremony looks intimate and beautiful❤️."

Take a look:

congratulations alia bhatt and ranbir kapoor! wishing them a long and happy life together pic.twitter.com/qpf26y3tWc— maisha (@somuchbolly) April 14, 2022

want someone who will look at me like how Alia look at Ranbir♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/z70oc20tCC— aimen.m✨ (@aimen_mughll) April 14, 2022

Congratulations Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt For Wedding & Best Wishes For Upcoming journey TogetherAllah Bless You Both ❤️#RanbirAliaWedding pic.twitter.com/1C0LzkPe40 — AYAAN (@AYAANBB13) April 14, 2022

In awe of the newlyweds, one social media user commented, “How cute they look😍." Another fan sent good wishes to the couple for the beginning of their married life. The comment read, “Wishing you lifetimes of togetherness. Love love love 💞💞💞 and more love! @aliaabhatt."

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir’s wedding festivities kickstarted with the Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday. However, the guest list was limited only to close friends and family members. According to Mid Day, the couple had the ring exchange ceremony on April 13 as, forty-two years ago, Neetu Kapoor and the late actor Rishi Kapoor were engaged on the same day, and the young couple wanted to start their marriage on a special note.

Here’s wishing Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor a very happy married life!

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.