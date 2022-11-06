Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Baby Girl: Rahul Bhatt Says Mahesh Bhatt Is 'Most Proud'

It’s celebration time for the Kapoors and the Bhatts as they welcome a new member in their family – Ranbir and Alia’s little princess. On Sunday afternoon, Alia’s brother Rahul Bhatt also expressed happiness and mentioned that “I am overwhelmed.” On being asked if he has seen the baby girl, Rahul shared that he is currently in Ahmedabad and will meet the baby once he returns to Mumbai.

Rahul Bhatt also revealed that the new Nana Mahesh Bhatt is also very proud and that it’s a big day for the entire family. “Oh, he is most proud. He is feeling the most proud because it’s a big day for him. His first grandchild,” he added.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter at 12:05 PM on Sunday. The Brahmastra actress is currently admitted to Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. The couple’s respective mothers – Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor are also at the hospital. Meanwhile, soon after the delivery, Alia took to her official Instagram handle and called her little princess ‘magical’. “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love – Alia and Ranbir,” the joint statement issued by the couple read.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April this year. Later, the Darlings actress left everyone surprised as she announced her pregnancy on social media by dropping an adorable picture from her sonography session that featured Ranbir Kapoor too. “Our baby coming soon,” she wrote in the caption.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Baby LIVE Updates: Couple Blessed With Girl; Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Congratulate New Parents

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir were recently seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles. Next, Alia will soon mark her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone along with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer and Sophie Okonedo. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh in her pipeline. On the other hand, Ranbir will be next seen in Animals with Rashmika Mandanna. He has also been shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Movies News here