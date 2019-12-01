Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Trilogy to Cast Another Male Lead in Part 2?

Unpredictable is a word that best describes the work of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. He has written and directed two films to date (Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) and both of his works have been hits as they have attempted to narrate 'out of the box' stories.

Currently, Mukerji has been hard at work for his next film which is going to be the first in a trilogy. Titled Brahmastra, the film will see Ranbir Kapoor as the film's male lead, opposite Alia Bhatt. Now, it has been recently revealed that the second installment might even see the addition of a new lead.

The report revealed that the new potential lead might play Ranbir Kapoor's father and would, therefore, appear in a different timeline from Kapoor. While this has not been confirmed by the filmmakers, anything is possible with Mukerji penning and directing the film.

The first Brahmastra film, on the other hand, will also include a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan who was reported to have recently finished shooting for his scene. The cameo was stated to be pivotal to the story and would only be a part of the first film.

Other cast members include Alia Bhatt as Kapoor's love interest, Mouni Roy as the antagonist and Amitabh Bachchan as well. The film was originally set to release around Christmas 2019 but was later pushed to early 2020. Mukerji had apologized for the delay stating that the VFX teams needed more time to perfect his vision for the film.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.