Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Family Spotted in Pre-wedding Finery; Blackpink's Lisa, Anupam Tripathi Spark Rumours

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pre-wedding festivities are in full swing. The couple had their Mehendi ceremony today and we saw a number of celebs- including their family members arrive one by one at Ranbir’s Pali Hill residence. However, fans were waiting to see Alia’s mother and sister, who were yet to make an appearance. Now, the bride-to-be’s mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were finally spotted at Ranbir’s Vastu residence.

The cherry blossoms are in full bloom in South Korea, which means several Korean celebrities are sharing their pictures from the peak spring season attraction. However, it so happens that two celebrities from the Korean entertainment industry apparently shared the cherry blossom picture back to back, which led fans to speculate if something is brewing between them.

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated film Beast which was released on Wednesday, April 13, has already been reportedly leaked on piracy sites including Tamilrockers, Movierulz, among other websites. It is now available for free download on torrent websites. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley among others.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars 2022 ceremony is still making the headlines. While the comedian has maintained a stoic silence on the incident till now, Rock has finally given broken his silence on the controversy saying that he has “got his hearing back.” As per People magazine, the 57-year-old comedian finally broke his silence, during his Ego Death World Tour stand-up show in Indio, California. Rock had earlier refused to discuss the infamous Oscar slap incident in depth because he was “still working through what happened".

Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows on television. Every time a new season of the show comes, the audience gets excited to witness the new talent and amazing voices. The last season of the show was immensely successful and gained a lot of love from the audience. The contestants of the show became popular in a short span of time and people started their fan pages. The winner of Indian Idol season 12, Pawandeep Rajan, not only gained fame for his singing talent but also for his close bond with co-contestant and runner up Arunita Kanjilal.

