Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt’s Wedding Was Planned in Less Than 10 Days, Reveals Choreographer Rajendra Singh

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now reportedly married. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed that the wedding is happening today and rumours suggest that the couple has already exchanged the sacred vows and are now spouses. While fans are excitedly waiting to see the first pictures of the couple as husband and wife, new reports claim that this highly anticipated wedding was planned in less than 10 days.

The information was shared by none other than Masterji aka Rajendra Singh who choreographed Neetu Kapoor for her performance in the wedding. Talking to ETimes, he said, “The plan for our dance sequence came about on Sunday. The entire wedding was planned and executed in less than 10 days. On Sunday, I got a call from the Kapoors that Neetu, Rima and the others wanted to stage a surprise dance performance for Ranbir and Alia. We quickly set everything up and Neetu and others picked up the moves in no time. By the next day, our video was shot and edited."

He also shared what songs were played during the Mehendi and added, “We chose Tenu Leke Main because Ranbir is going to do exactly that with Alia, his bride. Also we chose Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi as a dedication to Alia and it’s such a fresh song." The songs which were played also included Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali and Cutiepie.

Rajendra Sing had also choreographed the Kapoors at the time of Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s wedding. He added that the entire family missed Rishi Kapoor and said, “We are all missing Rishi ji a lot. He was the heart and soul of Riddhima’s wedding. I remember the practice sessions with Chintu ji and he was energetic and enthusiastic while learning the steps for Riddhima’s sangeet ceremony. He was such a terrific dancer and such a warm human being. The entire Kapoor family is missing him and so am I."

We are waiting to see a glimpse of the performance. Earlier, Neetu Kapoor took to her story to share a picture with the gang who danced together. This was a surprise performance for Ranbir and Alia.

