Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Are Finally Married, KGF Chapter 2 Fever Grips India

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially married now. The two actors tied the knot on April 14 in Mumbai. The much-awaited wedding ceremony was held at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in presence of their family and close friends. From Karan Johar to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji several celebrities were snapped by the paparazzi as they attended the wedding.

Social media is flooded with Bollywood celebrities sending love and wishes to the newlywed couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Aadar Jain, Bipasha Basu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor, B-Town celebrities took to their respective social media handles and congratulated ‘Mr and Mrs Kapoor’.

KGF: Chapter 2 has finally been released. The film, which was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, hit theatres on Thursday. Starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty, the film has been getting an overwhelming response from both, the audience and the critics. Several pictures and videos are going viral on social media in which fans can be seen dancing inside theatres and worshipping Rocky star Yash.

Priyanka Chopra talked about what it feels like to be a new parent. In a recent interview, the global icon talked about the kind of parent she wants to be and said, “I keep thinking that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing onto my child. I have always believed that children come through you, not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything.” Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas became proud parents to a baby girl in January this year.

Raqesh Bapat took to social media and dropped a mushy picture with his lady love Shamita Shetty. Going by the picture, it appears that Raqesh presented Shamita with a pretty bouquet of flowers. “Bloom,” the Tum Bin actor wrote while sharing the picture. Fans were quick to shower love and call ShaRa one of the ‘cutest couples’.

