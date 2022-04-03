Ranbir and Alia Are NOT Getting Married This Month At RK House? Uncle Randhir Kapoor Reveals

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is one of the most awaited ones. Several speculations are being made regarding when the couple is likely to tie the knot. Recently, Pinkvilla also reported that Ranbir and Alia’s wedding ceremony will take place at Kapoor’s ancestral home, RK House. However, now Randhir Kapoor has denied all such reports.

“I’m not in Mumbai right now, and I haven’t heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me,” Ranbir’s uncle Randhir told Hindustan Times.

Not just this, but the news portal also spoke to celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda who has worked with Alia several times in the past. However, she also mentioned that she has not received any information so far. “Nobody has contacted me yet. I met Alia a couple of days back but no mention of wedding from her either. If the wedding is indeed happening this month, then it’s really going to be a short notice for me,” Veena Nagda said.

For the unversed, Pinkvilla had on Saturday reported that Ranbir-Alia will not marry in a lavish hotel but at the Kapoor’s ancestral home, RK House.

The entertainment portal had further reported that 450 people will be attended Ranbir and Alia’s wedding which is likely to take place in the second week of April. The report also claimed that while Kapoors were keen on a wedding in April end, the Bhatt family wanted it to be a little early due to Alia’s maternal grandfather, Narendra Nath Razdan’s health issues. However, there is no official announcement so far.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmāstra, the shooting of which wrapped up recently. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. Apart from this, also has Shamshera in his pipeline along with Vaani Kapoor. He will also be seen in Animal along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.

