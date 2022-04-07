Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt To Head To South Africa For Their Honeymoon After Wedding: Report

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt seem to be ditching Bollywood’s hottest holiday destination — Maldives — for South Africa for their honeymoon, a new report has claimed. Ranbir and Alia are rumoured to be tying the knot in the coming week. Sources close to them have been informing multiple publications that the wedding is taking place and the ceremony will take place at Ranbir’s Pali Hill house.

While fans wait for the couple to confirm the news of their wedding, a source has told IndiaToday.in that Ranbir and Alia have already planned their honeymoon. “Ranbir and Alia have decided to enjoy their honeymoon in South Africa. After celebrating the New Year abroad, the couple has planned to take a safari in Africa again," the source claimed.

Fans would remember that Alia had shared pictures from their visit to South Africa earlier this year. At the time, Alia and Ranbir had met author and designer Lisa Christoffersen after their safari. Lisa had shared a picture from their meeting and praised the couple. “Had a wonderful time chatting with the super nice #Bollywood stars from India," she wrote.

Meanwhile, the publication also reported that after their wedding activities come to an end, Ranbir will nosedive into the making of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The actor will share the screen with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. He also has Luv Ranjan’s untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Alia is reportedly heading to the US for the shoot of Heart Of Stone. Alia is making her Hollywood debut with the Netflix film, alongside Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. Alia also has a string of other releases in the making. The actress will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, her home production Darlings and Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

