1-MIN READ

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Tie The Knot In December 2020?

Image courtesy: Twitter

Image courtesy: Twitter

Earlier reports had suggested that the lovebirds would get married on January 22, 2020.

  • News18.com
  Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 12:50 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have reportedly got a new wedding date. While the buzz around their impending marriage ever since they made it official has given rise to various speculative dates, a new source says the duo will tie the knot in December this year.

A Mid-Day report has quoted a source, "It was earlier planned as a destination wedding, but now, the families have decided to go ahead with the band-baaja-baaraat in Mumbai, in the last 10 days of December. Thankfully, Rishi's (Kapoor) health is much better, so the family is looking forward to the celebrations. The wedding functions will tentatively kick off on December 21 and will be spread over four days. But the dates are yet to be locked given the current situation."

Earlier reports had suggested that the two would get married on January 22, 2020. In fact, a fake wedding invitation card had also gone viral at the time, making fans all the more excited.

This comes after Alia was spotted walking Ranbir's dogs outside his Bandra pad. Some reports claimed that she had moved in with the actor to be together during the quarantine period. A fan club had posted a video of the duo, taking a stroll within the building premises, with both wearing sports gear.








View this post on Instagram


#Aliabhatt #RanbirKapoor


A post shared by Entertainment Fan Page (@facc2911) on


