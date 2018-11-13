English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' Release Date Pushed to Christmas 2019
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing the film, on Tuesday tweeted a poster which read: 'Brahmastra' now releasing on Christmas 2019.
File photo: Amitabh Bachchan clicks a selfie with stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji on the sets. (Image: Special Arrangement)
The release date for the first part of director Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy adventure trilogy titled Brahmastra has been pushed to December 2019.
The film was earlier scheduled to release on August 15, 2019.
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing the film, on Tuesday tweeted a poster which read: "'Brahmastra' now releasing on Christmas 2019."
He captioned the image: "Part 1! 'Brahmastra', Christmas 2019, Dharma Movies written and directed by Ayan Mukerji."
Brahmastra is a fantasy film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.
This will be the first time Amitabh will be sharing screen space with Ranbir and Alia together. A part of the film has been shot in Tel Aviv, Israel.
PART 1!!!! #BRAHMASTRA #CHRISTMAS2019 @DharmaMovies written and directed by AYAN MUKERJI pic.twitter.com/1z4nObXybS— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 13, 2018
