Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Families are Enjoying their New Year’s Trip to the Fullest, See Pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with their families are chilling in the Ranthambore National Park. All of them have gone there to ring in the New Year. Many photos and videos from the trip have been shared on Instagram by Alia and Ranbir’s mothers, Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor. Their sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too have been actively sharing snippets from the national park.

Recently, Soni took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of a tiger who was casually sitting in the wild. In her caption, she has mentioned that the tiger in picture had begun to walk soon after the photo was clicked. There also came a point when the tiger had come quite close and she was petrified. However, their guide has taken snaps of the big cat while it came really close to their vehicle.

In another video, she has shared the morning view of the jungle from her room and the sight is beyond gorgeous. Apart from that, different pictures of sunrise and sunset have also been posted. Soni also clicked a picture of her evening walk route in the wild. In different stories, she has shared pictures with both Alia and Riddhima.

Neetu, on the other hand, shared a carousel of images with her granddaughter Samara. In the snippets, Samara seems to be scared of the goat while Neetu is casually holding it. Captioning the post, she wrote, “These bacha log are adorabilities.”

In her stories, she shared selfies with Alia, Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor.

Riddhima, who is super active on the gram, has been giving regular updates from the trip through her stories. She has posted an adorable photo that features herself, Neetu and Alia. The photo is nothing less than all hearts.

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and Alia's sister Shaheen are also currently at the exotic resort Aman-i-khas, near Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, where Alia and Ranbir arrived to usher in 2021.

Although rumour mills have been abuzz with talks of a possible engagement between Alia and Ranbir during their stay in Rajasthan, neither star nor their families have officially confirmed any such report.