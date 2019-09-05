Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Fan-made Wedding Pictures Go Viral, See Here
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor admitted to dating each other in 2018.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Bollywood is a big industry with a lot of people working together as well as often having bonds that exist beyond their realm of work. Such personal relationships often give people couple goals to aspire for and even tug at heartstrings as they grow together. One such couple is the Alia-Ranbir duo.
Even though Ranbir Kapoor has dated several Bollywood actresses in the past, it just feels that this one might stick. Fans have shown their faith in the duo by sharing photoshopped pictures of the couple getting married with the title, "Ranbir Ki Dulhan". The pictures emerged online on Rishi Kapoor's birthday. Whether the marriage comes sooner or later, it definitely must be tear-jerking for a father to see his son get married and move into a new phase of his own life.
The pictures have come up amid rumours that Ranbir recently visited Mahesh Bhatt to ask for his permission for Alia's hand in marriage. Although there are no confirmations, there are speculations that the two might be tying the knot sometime in 2020. If that is true, this would be a big step for the couple as well as their families. While we hope and wait for confirmations, if the news about the proposal is true, then we might get to hear about it soon.
It is known and has been seen that the couple are quite close to each other's families. Alia Bhatt has been seen celebrating with Ranbir's family on a number of occasions. She was seen with them on New Year's Eve and even traveled to New York recently with Ranbir to meet Rishi and Neethu Kapoor along with the rest of their family. It might seem that the wedding bells might just be around the corner for this lovely duo.
