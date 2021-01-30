Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Old Photos from Their New York Diaries are Unmissable

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. The duo always takes the internet by storm with their joint appearances and pictures. Recently, a throwback photo of Alia and Ranbir from their New York diaries surfaced on social media. In the photo, the couple, who is all set to share the screen space together with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, is all smiles as they pose for a picture with someone.

Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed in an interview that he and Alia Bhatt would have been married by this time now had the pandemic not hit their lives. In the interview with film journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir called Alia Bhatt his "girlfriend" and also spilled the beans on his wedding plans with the actress. When asked whether he had considered marriage, Ranbir, who was living with Alia during the lockdown, said, "It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life."

Alia and Ranbir were working on their first film together, Brahmastra, before they decided to stay at home and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was initially scheduled to release on Christmas 2019 but got delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic. The movie will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi - a story based on Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. On the other hand, Ranbir has YRF's Shamshera and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and an untitled film with Luv Ranjan.