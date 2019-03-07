English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Wedding Date to be Finalised in April: Report
After Rishi Kapoor, who was undergoing a medical treatment in the US, returns to India, the two families might lock the date for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding.
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Rishi Kapoor was undergoing a medical treatment in the US and is set to return to India soon. If reports are to be believed, Rishi, the father of Ranbir Kapoor, might as well get the wedding bells ringing for his son when he gets back to Mumbai. As per Spotboye, Ranbir and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt will be fixing the date soon for their marriage.
Spotboye quoted a source saying, "The Bhatts and Kapoors will meet a pandit together to zero down on some auspicious dates for the shaadi and one of those dates will be finalised. There is loose talk that the Pandit meeting date has been fixed up for April. Fair enough, considering that Rishi is returning from the US, post his treatment, only in March-end."
Both families have grown closer since the two actors started dating each other. Both Ranbir and Alia have been often spotted amidst each other's families on important occasions like New Year's Eve. It only thickened the plot of the two of them getting hitched together soon.
Ranbir and Alia have both admitted to their romantic relationship publicly. It is believed that their love blossomed on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi film Brahmastra, the first part of which will release in December this year. The Bollywood couple first appeared together for the media at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception and have eventually gotten around to speaking about their love without any hesitation.
