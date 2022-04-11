Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Wedding Prep In Full Swing; KGF 2 First Review Praises Yash, Sanjay Dutt

While Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are yet to confirm the news of their wedding but all signs hint that reports are true — Ranbir and Alia are getting married on April 14. Alia seemingly confirmed the news with a comment on YouTuber BeYouNick’s video in which he recreated a scene from Shahid Kapoor’s 2019 film Kabir Singh and expressed his heartbreak over Alia’s wedding to Ranbir. Alia could not help but react to the post. She wrote, “ded (laughing emoji)”. Meanwhile, RK Studios and Krishna Raj Kapoor’s bungalow are decked up with lights. Ranbir’s home, which is reportedly the wedding venue, has also arranged for massive drapes to ensure privacy. During the day, the paparazzi also noticed a Sabyasachi outfit being delivered to Ranbir’s house. With so much buzz, we’re sold that by the end of this week, we’d be introduced to Mr. and Mrs. Kapoor.

The teaser for Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad is slated to release on Tuesday. The actress will be seen in an action-packed role and reportedly has seven different looks in the movie. Playing agent Agni, Kangana is all set to present a never-before-seen side of her, performing multiple combat scenes which have been designed and choreographed by international technicians. Kangana has reportedly also experimented with her hairstyles and slipped into the combat attire showcasing her warrior avatar for the movie.

Fans of Lock Upp were in for a shock when Munawar Faruqui revealed that he was married and has a son from the wedding. While the comedian chose to refrain from sharing more details, the revelation has not gone down well with his Lock Upp co-contestant Poonam Pandey. A new clip from Kangana Ranaut’s show has been shared online, showing Poonam expressing her anger about Munawar hiding his marriage. Poonam said Anjali got famous after making four reels during the pandemic. She then brought Munawar into the discussion and said that the comedian chose to hide his marriage and is busy romancing a 21-year-old (Anjali) in the show.

The first review of Yash’s highly-anticipated KGF 2 has been released. Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas Censor Board, got a chance to watch Prashanth Neel’s directorial before its theatrical debut on April 14. Sharing his review on Instagram, Sandhu wrote, “The breathtaking, larger-than-life frames grandiose and opulent production design and stunning visual effects impart sheen and sparkle. The action portions provide ample exhilarating moments and I must add, it commands repeat viewing. KGF 2 is powered by strong performances from the skilled cast. Having said that, the eyes are on the protagonist and antagonist all the while. Yash is electrifying and Sanjay Dutt is Outstanding."

Rarely a day goes by when actress Mouni Roy isn’t taking the internet by storm with her sexy photos. And it was no different this weekend when the Bollywood diva give her millions of Instagram followers a real hot surprise by sharing a bunch of her bikini pics. Mouni looked smoking hot and relaxed as she posed in bikinis in the throwback pics from her Maldives vacay.

