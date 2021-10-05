Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan to Play Ram and Raavan in Ramayana: Report

Recently, Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan were snapped outside producer Jackky Bhagnani’s office. This led to reports that the actors will work together on a project. Now, according to latest reports, they have been roped in for a cinematic version of the epic Ramayana. Ranbir will play Ram, whereas Hrithik has been roped in to play Raavan. If reports are to be believed, the makers are looking into a mega-project and are looking for an actress to play Sita.

A source quoted in Pinkvilla said, “This was among their first joint meeting with Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, who play Raavan and Ram respectively. They discussed the massive vision of this project and even the tentative plans of taking it on floors sometime in the second half of next year."

The report further stated, “The team wants to make a massive announcement with a creative featuring the three principal characters - Ram, Raavaan and Sita." This will be the first collaboration between the two actors.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone. It is his second collaboration with the director after the massive hit War, where he was seen with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He also has Rakesh Roshan’s Krishh 4 in his kitty.

Ranbir, on the other hand, Ranbir is awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in the pipeline. Apart from that, he is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor.

