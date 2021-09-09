Ranbir Kapoor and Malavika Mohanan Pose for a Happy Pic After Shoot

Indian actress and model Malavika Mohanan enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She predominately works in Malayalam and Tamil films. Recently, fans stumbled upon a picture of Malavika and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. It is learned that the two stars were shooting for an advertisement together. In this viral snap, the stars are all smiles as they posed for the camera. Malavika looked gorgeous in a light pink sleeveless bodycon dress. She paired the outfit with a minimal neckpiece, light makeup, and soft curls. On the other hand, Ranbir maintained his forever dapper look, as he looked cool in a tee and denims.

Check out their picture here:

Finally got to share the screen with one of my favourite actors! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/T45EPwT1ot— malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) September 8, 2021

Malavika also shared the adorable picture with one of her favourite actors on her Twitter handle. In the caption, she wrote, “Finally got to share the screen with one of my favourite actors.”

A few days back, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made shocking revelations about him which left the audience and his fans in splits. Last weekend, when Riddhima along with Neetu Kapoor appeared as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show, she shared that Ranbir used to take her things without seeking her permission and give them to his girlfriends. Riddhima cited an incident in which she had returned from London and one of Ranbir’s female friends came home. “Then I noticed that the top she was wearing was very similar to the one I had. It was then that I realised that to save his pocket money, he used to give away most of my belongings'', she added.

On the work front, Ranbir’s next outing to the box office will be with Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. He has been also roped in for a film titled 'Shamshera' and a Luv Ranjan's film co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.

