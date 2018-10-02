English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Singh Were Not Present at Krishna Raj Kapoor's Funeral. Here's Why
With Krishna Raj Kapoor's death, the second generation of the influential Kapoor clan ends.
Image credits: Instagram/Neetu Singh
Krishna Raj Kapoor, the widow of the legendary Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away on Monday morning due to cardiac arrest. She was 87. Several members of the Kapoor family, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor along with Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and Sanjay Kapoor attended her funeral. Krishna Raj Kapoor's eldest son Randhir Kapoor performed the last rites at Chembur Crematorium. However, what grabbed everyone's attention was Ranbir Kapoor's absence from the funeral, given he was extremely attached to his grandmother. Neetu Singh, too, went missing.
Now according to a report in India Today, the real reason behind their absence was that they had accompanied Rishi Kapoor to the US for his treatment.
On Saturday, Rishi had tweeted, "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus"of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"
With Krishna Raj Kapoor's death, the second generation of the influential clan ends. The clan started in the silent films era with Prithviraj Kapoor. Krishna Raj, who tied the knot with Raj Kapoor in May 1946, is survived by her children, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor.
