Ranbir Kapoor, and Not Ranveer Singh, to Star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra Remake?

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali had announced two projects that he'd be directing back to back. He has already started work with Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi. He had also announced that he would be remaking the classic film, Baiju Bawra.

Several names were floating for the role of the two male leads of Baiju Bawra, but it is now being reported that Ranbir Kapoor has been locked for the main role. Although reports had claimed that Ranveer Singh would be working with Bhansali once again, sources have now claimed that the filmmaker will be reuniting with Ranbir after 13 years.

Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the development as saying, "Ranveer and SLB were discussing to collaborate on a film, but right now that can't happen. Bhansali will reunite with Ranbir on this one. There are two main male leads in the film, one is of Baiju and the other of Tansen. RK will be playing Baiju's role in the period drama."

"Recently, he even went to meet the filmmaker at his office where he verbally agreed to do the project. The actor's team is now working out the modalities," the source added.

Ranbir made his film debut with Bhansali's Saawariya 13 years ago. While Ranveer and Bhansali have already collaborated on three successful films. Their first collaboration happened in 2013 in the form of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, followed by 2015's Bajirao Mastani and then Padmaavat in 2018.