English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's Bromance in This Picture is Unmissable
Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have taken the internet by a storm with their bromance.
Image Courtesy: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh/ Instagram
Loading...
Karan Johar's 'biggest blockbuster ever' picture has got the internet talking. While netizens were amazed to see their favourite stars in one frame, they couldn't take their eyes off Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's bromance.
In a selfie taken by Karan Johar, the director-producer poses with Ranveer and Ranbir. Even though the picture is a bit hazy, their bromance is on point. Needless to say, the picture took the Internet by storm, with many people sharing it across several social media platforms.
Take a look at the selfie.
In an earlier photo posted by Karan, he is seen happily posing with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, Ranbir has his arms around rumoured couple Deepika and Ranveer, while Alia and Karan are twinning in the red.
Captioning the picture he wrote, "The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!".
On the professional front, its a busy year for the two actors. While Ranveer Singh has Simmba with debutante Sara Ali Khan, Gully Boy and KJo's Takht in his kitty. Ranbir has Brahmastra with Alia, Shamshera and Luv Ranjan's as-yet-untitled romantic comedy.
In a selfie taken by Karan Johar, the director-producer poses with Ranveer and Ranbir. Even though the picture is a bit hazy, their bromance is on point. Needless to say, the picture took the Internet by storm, with many people sharing it across several social media platforms.
Take a look at the selfie.
View this post on Instagram
Karan Johar with his gen now superstars RK and RS | @ranveersingh @karanjohar @realbollywoodhungama . . . . . . #RanveerSingh #KaraJohar #RanbirKapoor #Bollywood #StyleFile #Style #Beauty #Glam #CelebStyle #BollywoodFashion #InstaCeleb #InstaGood #InstaFollow #InstaDaily #BollywoodHungama #Potd #PhotoOfTheDay
In an earlier photo posted by Karan, he is seen happily posing with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, Ranbir has his arms around rumoured couple Deepika and Ranveer, while Alia and Karan are twinning in the red.
Captioning the picture he wrote, "The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!".
On the professional front, its a busy year for the two actors. While Ranveer Singh has Simmba with debutante Sara Ali Khan, Gully Boy and KJo's Takht in his kitty. Ranbir has Brahmastra with Alia, Shamshera and Luv Ranjan's as-yet-untitled romantic comedy.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Says Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan Are Godparents to His Kids
- Nana Patekar Denies Tanushree Dutta Allegations, Considers Taking Legal Action
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Buyers Can Buy The Galaxy Watch at Discounted Price of Rs 9,999
- Original Apple-1 Computer Built in The 1970s Sells For $375,000 at Auction
- Dhoni and Rohit Meet Pakistan Superfan Bashir Chacha
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...