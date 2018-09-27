GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's Bromance in This Picture is Unmissable

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have taken the internet by a storm with their bromance.

Updated:September 27, 2018, 9:51 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh/ Instagram
Karan Johar's 'biggest blockbuster ever' picture has got the internet talking. While netizens were amazed to see their favourite stars in one frame, they couldn't take their eyes off Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's bromance.

In a selfie taken by Karan Johar, the director-producer poses with Ranveer and Ranbir. Even though the picture is a bit hazy, their bromance is on point. Needless to say, the picture took the Internet by storm, with many people sharing it across several social media platforms.

Take a look at the selfie.



In an earlier photo posted by Karan, he is seen happily posing with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, Ranbir has his arms around rumoured couple Deepika and Ranveer, while Alia and Karan are twinning in the red.

Captioning the picture he wrote, "The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!".



On the professional front, its a busy year for the two actors. While Ranveer Singh has Simmba with debutante Sara Ali Khan, Gully Boy and KJo's Takht in his kitty. Ranbir has Brahmastra with Alia, Shamshera and Luv Ranjan's as-yet-untitled romantic comedy.
