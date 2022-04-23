Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Leaked Video From Animal Goes Viral, Watch Here

A video from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s new film Animal has been leaked and is now going viral. The actors are currently in Manali shooting for the Sandeep Vanga Reddy film. While their first looks are yet to be officially revealed, a video of Ranbir and Rashmika dressed as per their roles.

In the clip, Ranbir was seen sporting a clean shave look while wearing a crisp white kurta-pyjama. On the other hand, Rashmika was seen wearing a white and red saree. The actors were seemingly preparing for a shot in the middle of the road. They were surrounded by their team. The video seems to have been taken by a passerby.

Watch the video here:

The actors are at the hill station for the first schedule of the film. The shooting schedule began on Friday. Pictures from the sets gave a glimpse of Ranbir and Rashmika at the hill station. Ranbir was spotted wearing a beige pair of pants and black zipper along with the traditional red and grey Himachali cap. Tollywood star Rashmika was also spotted wearing the cap along with her casual outfit comprising a white t-shirt and black denim jeans.

As per reports, Rashmika plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s wife in the movie. This marks Ranbir and Rashmika’s first film together. Previously, Parineeti Chopra was to play the role. However, she chose to step down after she signed Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Rashmika said she was “thrilled” that the announcement is out. “Not only is the story so amazing but also the team I get to work with. It’s like a dream come true. I’m looking forward to this summer, and honestly can’t wait for the film to go on floors soon,” she said.

